Operation Unplugged dismantles drug trafficking groups distributing fentanyl, illegal firearms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County law enforcement agencies announced the results of a major drug trafficking operation that dismantled groups distributing deadly substances including fentanyl and engaging in violent crimes.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and State Attorney's Office held a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss Operation Unplugged, which targeted what officials described as a severe public health crisis driven by the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Operation Unplugged dismantled groups that were found to be distributing fentanyl, xylazine, crack cocaine, MDMA, bath salts, marijuana and counterfeit prescription medications, PBSO said. The groups were also engaging in illegal firearms transactions and contributing to elevated violent crime, including homicides, drive-by shootings, firearms violations, trafficking in stolen property and gang-related violence.

This is a developing story.