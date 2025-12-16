Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

Operation Unplugged dismantles drug trafficking groups distributing fentanyl, illegal firearms

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the results of a major drug trafficking operation that dismantled groups distributing deadly substances including fentanyl and engaging in violent crimes
PBSO FDLE State Attorney Office Operation Unplugged 12162025.jpg
Pablo Romera Pena/WPTV
PBSO FDLE State Attorney Office Operation Unplugged 12162025.jpg
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County law enforcement agencies announced the results of a major drug trafficking operation that dismantled groups distributing deadly substances including fentanyl and engaging in violent crimes.

WATCH BELOW:

Palm Beach County drug bust targets fentanyl trafficking groups

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and State Attorney's Office held a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss Operation Unplugged, which targeted what officials described as a severe public health crisis driven by the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Operation Unplugged dismantled groups that were found to be distributing fentanyl, xylazine, crack cocaine, MDMA, bath salts, marijuana and counterfeit prescription medications, PBSO said. The groups were also engaging in illegal firearms transactions and contributing to elevated violent crime, including homicides, drive-by shootings, firearms violations, trafficking in stolen property and gang-related violence.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening