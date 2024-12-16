Officials warn button batteries can be harmful to children

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Button batteries can be as large as a coin or as small as the tip of an eraser, and despite the small size they pose a serious health risk for children.

The batteries are often found in children's toys, remotes, hearing aids and calculators.

Dr. Michael Thomas is a Palm Beach Health Network pediatric gastroenterologist. He said the larger batteries are the ones that can cause the most harm.

"Those are the ones that are really at risk to get lodged in the esophagus and the damage ranges from inflammation to actually burning a hole," he said.

Dr. Michael Thomas shares health risks button batteries pose to children.

Thomas said they see children who are younger than 6 years old at more risk of swallowing batteries. If a child swallows one of these batteries it can get lodged and burn the esophagus. Parents also need to make sure that children don't stick these batteries up their nose or ears as well.

Thomas said if you are worried that your child ingested one of these batteries look for symptoms like drooling, not taking a bottle or food, they have a fever, or may not be acting like their normal selves. He also encourages parents to not have the child throw up the battery and just get them to the emergency room as quickly as possible.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue community supervisor Elyse Brown shares fire hazard of button batteries.

The Palm Beach Fire and Rescue also wants to remind parents that these batteries can be fire hazards as well.

A few months ago the George Hildebran Fire and Rescue Department in North Carolina shared pictures to their social media of a car seat that went up in flames from a button battery powered children's book.

"The temperatures inside of our vehicles, especially here in South Florida, the fire tends to grow exponentially," Elyse Brown said.

Brown is the community education supervisor with Palm Beach County Fire and Rescue. She wants to remind parents to read the warning labels for button batteries and keep an eye out on any toy recalls especially during the holiday season.