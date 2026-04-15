Palm Beach North Education Foundation awards $162,000 in scholarships to deserving high school seniors

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach North Education Foundation presented $162,000 in scholarships on Wednesday to local high school seniors as graduation approaches.

School Superintendent Mike Burke addressed the crowd as four full-ride scholarships and two two-year scholarships were awarded, thanks to contributions from local businesses. Top educators were also recognized at the event.

Among the scholarship recipients is Danielle Day from Jupiter High School.

Day became a caregiver for her brother after he suffered a traumatic brain injury. She plans to study at the University of Florida to become a pediatric neurologist.

"It means the world to me. It takes a lot of weight off my shoulders and makes my big dreams seem possible," Day said.

WPTV

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