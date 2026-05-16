North Palm Beach police arrest 4 juvenile suspects in early morning vehicle burglary investigation

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Officers responded to reports of suspicious individuals attempting to enter vehicles within the village during the early morning hours. Officers quickly established a perimeter and, with assistance from the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department's drone unit, located multiple suspects moving through the area.

3 juvenile suspects were taken into custody without incident. A fourth suspect initially evaded capture, but officers continued searching the area until that suspect was also apprehended.

During the investigation, officers recovered multiple stolen items, burglary tools and a knife.

The North Palm Beach Police Department also thanked residents who quickly provided surveillance footage in response to investigators' requests.

The department said the fast response from the community and the sharing of home security video continues to play an important role in helping investigators identify suspects and strengthen cases.

