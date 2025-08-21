North Palm Beach police arrest 2 suspects accused of stealing mail from post office

Two suspects were apprehended Thursday, in connection with a mail theft and check fraud investigation in North Palm Beach.

Police say that the mail theft was centered around the North Palm Beach Post Office, and that for months, North Palm Beach Police Department (NPBPD) detectives had been investigating stolen checks that were altered and cashed under different names.

After installing security cameras in the area of the post office, investigators witnessed "several suspects" tampering with the drop box at the post office at around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police made a traffic stop and as a NPBPD sergeant attempted to remove the suspects from the car, the driver accelerated and the sergeant was dragged 20 to 30 feet.

A vehicle pursuit led to a foot chase, and police K9 Enzo was deployed, apprehending two suspects. Police say a third suspect fled but has been identified.

Investigators say several pieces of stolen mail were recovered during the pursuit.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected, but NPBPD says the suspects face the following charges:

