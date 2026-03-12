North Palm Beach man scratches his way to $1 million after $20 purchase

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla — A man who lives in northern Palm Beach County is one of the state's newest millionaires.

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Matthew Fox, 53, of North Palm Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 HOLIDAY CA$H scratch-off game on Dec. 1.



Officials said Fox chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $606,700. Fox purchased his winning ticket from Village Grocery, located at 9271 Prosperity Farms Road in Lake Park.

The overall odds for this scratch-off game are 1-in-2.68. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-2,130,188.