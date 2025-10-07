3 arrested in connection to watercraft burglary in North Palm Beach

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla — Three people were arrested in North Palm Beach early Tuesday after being accused of stealing items from inside a watercraft.

According to the North Palm Beach Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of Southwind Circle at around 3:15 a.m. after a resident called to report a suspicious person on their boat.

Surveillance footage allowed officers to get a description of a suspect and eventually locate their vehicle. Police conducted a traffic stop and detained three occupants inside the car.

Police retrieved stolen marine GPS electronics, burglary tools and other items linked to the crime from inside the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that the three suspects were from Miami and could be connected to other vessel burglaries in the surrounding areas. They were taken into custody, and the incident is still under investigation.