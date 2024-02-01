Next round of Palm Beach County high schools begin testing metal detectors

WELLINGTON, Fla. — More Palm Beach County high schools are adding another layer of security.

This week, four additional high schools — Boynton Beach Community High School, Park Vista Community High School, Forest Hill Community High School, and Palm Beach Central High School — are testing out metal detectors.

After a successful pilot program with metal detectors at four Palm Beach County high schools, the school district is now moving forward with putting the devices on every district high school campus. But they are taking a phased approach.

Video from WPTV Chopper 5 over Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington Thursday morning showed large groups of students appearing to form lines to walk through metal detectors.

Students appear to walk through metal detectors at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington on Feb. 1, 2024.

The school is testing the devices out until the official launch on Monday next week.

Palm Beach Central, Boynton Beach High School, Park Vista, and Forest Hill all received the security equipment this week to begin training with staff.

WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind spoke exclusively with Chief Sarah Mooney of the School District of Palm Beach County's Police Department ahead of this new rollout. Mooney said the principals from the four pilot schools have been a great resource for the schools who are getting ready to launch.

WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind speaks to Chief Sarah Mooney of the School District of Palm Beach County's Police Department on Jan. 26, 2024.

"I think they've been very instrumental in showing that this is going to be a successful project and that it is doable and it will provide an extra layer of safety and security on our campuses," Mooney said.

The chief added that they'll continue to alternate with a week of training and a week of implementation until all high schools have the metal detectors.

After this group, there are 16 more high schools to go.