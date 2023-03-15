Watch Now
New book vending machine allows library cardholders to check out books

Library to Go is located at the lobby of the Robert Weisman Governmental Center
Palm Beach County Library System
Palm Beach County Library System unveils Library to Go vending machine at the Robert Weisman Governmental Center on March 14, 2023.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 13:19:31-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A new book vending machine allows Palm Beach County Library System cardholders to borrow new and popular books.

Library to Go was unveiled Tuesday afternoon at the Robert Weisman Governmental Center lobby at 301 North Olive Ave. in West Palm Beach.

Similar to a vending machine, Palm Beach County Library System cardholders can now borrow and return library materials to the Library to Go machine by using their library card.

Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg K. Weiss ceremoniously checked out the first book, followed by members of the Board of County Commissioners.

Library cardholders are encouraged to visit the machine during regular business hours.

