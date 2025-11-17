Need food for the holidays? Treasure Coast Food Bank has holiday meal assistance

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — SNAP users across the Treasure Coast are still waiting for grocery money that's missing from their accounts three weeks into November.

It's creating a financial strain that's feeling even more pressure with the holidays right around the corner.

The Treasure Coast Food Bank (TCFB) told WPTV's Joel Lopez they have seen a 25% increase in people needing food since funding challenges with SNAP began affecting local families

To help with the demand, the food bank has ramped up their efforts with food distribution.

The organization has also launched its holiday meal drive where they are expecting to serve 80,000 people during the Thanksgiving holiday throughout the Treasure Coast.

The red tote bags are filled with eggs, ham, mac and cheese, canned goods and more.

Local Families Share Their Stories

"So this is wonderful, this saves our lives, this saves a lot of people's lives," said Cheryl MacMillan, who was at the Salvation Army in Stuart picking up her holiday bag.

MacMillan relies on SNAP and is waiting for her benefits to go into her account, but time is running out.

"My husband and I have been diagnosed with cancer so just getting to the store is a challenge let alone having money for the store," said MacMillan.

The holiday bags are filling a desperate need for people struggling to get by this holiday season physically and financially.

"I know people who are working full time and still need this help with everything going on economically," said Jay Berman who also received a holiday meal bag.

Berman told WPTV he doesn't qualify for SNAP but has been relying on the Salvation Army for food ever since he had to stop working to take care of his wife's medical needs.

"I'm getting ready to go back into work, we know thankfully its only temporary but going through the process it's not easy, it's a nightmare," said Berman.

Perfect Storm of Challenges

The Treasure Coast Food Bank said the holidays are usually a time when food organizations see more people coming through due to the rising cost of living and high grocery prices. Add on the SNAP challenges, and it creates a perfect storm of challenges.

"Actually our food pantry ran out of food on Friday, and that's the first time that's happened in a very long time," said Capt. James Millner with the Salvation Army that serves Stuart, St. Lucie County and Okeechobee.

They're partners with the TCFB.

Millner was at the Stuart location off Martin Luther King Boulevard where he told WPTV they gave away more than 100 holiday meal bags on Monday.

He predicts giving away more than 400 by the end of the month between the Stuart and Fort Pierce locations.

"My message for our community is we're going to make it and there are folks here that are doing the most good and trying to help our community and so for the people that do need assistance come see us and we'll try to help as much as we can," said Millner.

How to Get Help

The Salvation Army in Stuart is hosting another holiday drive Tuesday starting at 9 a.m.

For a full list of times and locations for various sites, click here.