Need a job? Palm Beach County to host first-ever career fair Wednesday, Dec. 10

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Are you looking for a job or looking to make a change from your current position?

Palm Beach County is hosting its first-ever career fair on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

The career fair is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Hotel Majestic Ballroom, located at 130 Australian Ave. in West Palm Beach.

Job seekers can learn more about career opportunities in over 30 different county departments.

Positions available include entry-level to senior professionals in areas such as engineering, finance, IT, emergency services, social services and more.

Department representatives will be on hand to answer questions about the positions and the benefits the county offers, which include generous vacation, sick and holiday leave as well as health insurance and retirement options.

Click here for more information on the career fair.

Click here to apply for Palm Beach County jobs.