Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for parts of Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida health officials have issued an advisory after an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Palm Beach County.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said the affected areas include Pahokee, Belle Glade, west Delray Beach, and west Boca Raton.

The advisory comes after several sentinel chickens tested positive for Flavivirus infections. According to the CDC, Flavivirus is a genus of positive-strand RNA viruses that include yellow fever, dengue fever, Zika virus and West Nile virus.

The risk of transmission of these viruses from mosquitoes to humans has increased. The department is reminding residents and visitors to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, and to take basic precautions to help limit exposure.

To learn more about mosquito-borne diseases and how to protect yourself, click here.

To find out which mosquito repellent is right for you, click here.