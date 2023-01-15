Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Palm Beach County crowned

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new Miss South Florida Fair and a Miss Palm Beach County were crowned Saturday night.

Fourteen women competed in the scholarship competition at the South Florida Fair Saturday night. Annie McGrath won Miss South Florida Fair and Caroline Smith won Miss Palm Beach County.

WPTV anchor Tania Rogers was one of the judges in the scholarship competition.

The competition included an interview process with the judges, a talent performance and a red-carpet segment.

The winners will compete in the Miss Florida competition in June.