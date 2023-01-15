Watch Now
Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Palm Beach County crowned

WPTV’s Tania Rogers was one of the judges in the competition
There's a new Miss South Florida Fair and a Miss Palm Beach County in town. Annie McGrath won Miss South Florida Fair and Caroline Smith won Miss Palm Beach County.
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jan 15, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new Miss South Florida Fair and a Miss Palm Beach County were crowned Saturday night.

Fourteen women competed in the scholarship competition at the South Florida Fair Saturday night. Annie McGrath won Miss South Florida Fair and Caroline Smith won Miss Palm Beach County.

WPTV anchor Tania Rogers was one of the judges in the scholarship competition.

The competition included an interview process with the judges, a talent performance and a red-carpet segment.

The winners will compete in the Miss Florida competition in June.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
