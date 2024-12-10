Measles, whooping cough on the rise due to fewer children getting vaccinated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that fewer children are getting vaccinated during the 2023–24 school year. Coverage declined to less than 93% for all reported vaccines.

The CDC said they are seeing more cases of measles nationwide. Nearly half of the cases were children who are under the age of five.

Dr. Chad Sanborn is a Palm Beach health network pediatrician and infectious disease doctor. He said Palm Beach County is seeing more cases of whooping cough.

The CDC said the United States is headed towards prepandemic cases of whooping cough.

"Majority of these infections will be in small children from daycares, schools and community events, like birthday parties," Sanborn said.

Right now doctors in Palm Beach County are seeing more cases of the flu, walking pneumonia and even cases of the chicken pox.

Sanborn is encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated and to talk with their pediatricians if they have any concerns.

He also said that if your child has a lingering cough with a distinct whooping sound they may need to be treated for pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

He wants parents to know that vaccinations are safe and its the best way to keep your child and family healthy.