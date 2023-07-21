Max, young and athletic pup, up for adoption

Max is just a year-and-a-half old, but he’s already spent a lot of his life at the shelter. He’s been at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since April.

“He’s very cute. Max is super sweet. He has that puppy energy, he loves to learn new things, he loves to play," Melanie Perazzo said. "He would do amazing with an active family too, if you love to run, if you’re working on your self-care plan maybe.”

Max has a golden coat and soulful, sweet eyes.

“He is very dog friendly, he does really good in play groups," Perazzo said. "He loves to be around other dogs and play with them.”

Max is athletic and can jump high. Staff members think he would do great in the right training for those looking for an adventure buddy, who wants to learn new things.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

Currently, the shelter is offering a number of incentives to families who adopt. Adoptions, microchips, vaccines and tags are at a greatly reduced fee.

PBCACC said each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags. Adopters also receive a free Health Care Certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians, with a savings up to $500, and a bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

Look through the adoptable pets online here. The foster and adoption application is completed in person, no appointment is needed.

If you’re interested in the Foster2Rescue program, email ACCFoster@pbcgov.org

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit www.pbcgov.com/animal.