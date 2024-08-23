Man tried to have sex with girl, sent inappropriate text messages, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday there may be additional victims after a man was arrested, accused of trying to have sex with a girl and sending her inappropriate text messages.

Roman Gomez, 59, is facing charges of soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct and traveling to meet a minor, along with four counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor.

WPTV, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Roman Gomez, 59, arrested on Aug. 22, 2024 on charges of soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct and traveling to meet a minor, along with four counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor.

The sheriff's office said it received information on Tuesday that Gomez had sent inappropriate text messages to an underage girl.

Following an investigation, Gomez was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail just after 12:30 p.m.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims, according to the sheriff's office.

If you have any information about Gomez or have had any contact with him, call Det. Johanna Lopez at 561-688-4060, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Gomez is scheduled to make his first appearance in Palm Beach County court on Friday morning.