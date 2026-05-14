Man extradited from El Salvador to Palm Beach County for murder of wife in 2023

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his wife in 2023, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Jose Jimenez, 43, is accused of killing 32-year-old Eullaia Castellon in October 2023 before fleeing to El Salvador, court documents show.

The victim was last seen alive around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2023, at their home off North A Street in Lake Worth Beach, according to the affidavit.

The next morning, Jimenez brought breakfast to the home around 8:30 a.m., then left and never returned, witnesses told investigators.

By Oct. 22, 2023, both Jimenez and the victim were reported missing to authorities, prompting a search for the couple.

Castellon's body was discovered on Oct. 22, 2023, inside a blue Chevrolet van parked at the Lake Worth Tri-Rail Station on Lake Worth Road. The decomposed remains were found covered by boxes in the rear of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Jimenez's white Ford van was located in the parking lot of Miami International Airport after investigators used cell phone tracking data to guide their search.

Airport records show Jimenez purchased a parking ticket at 10:06 a.m. on October 21, 2023. U.S. Customs records confirm he departed on a flight to El Salvador at 2:10 p.m. that same day.

Security cameras captured the moments the blue van arrived at the Tri-Rail station, and a male figure was seen exiting the van. A witness later identified the person in the footage as Jimenez.

Court documents reveal a troubling pattern of abuse in the relationship. The victim had told family and friends she was 'exasperated' with physical, emotional and psychological abuse.

On Oct. 13, 2023 — just one week before the murder — Palm Beach County deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the couple's residence. The victim had requested that Jimenez be escorted from the home, though no criminal charges were filed at that time.

According to the affidavit, witnesses told police that Jimenez had previously threatened the victim, saying, "I AM GOING TO KILL YOU AND GO BACK TO EL SALVADOR."

Investigators found additional evidence linking Jimenez to the crime, including the key to the van left at the Tri-Rail station inside his Ford, and the victim's purse under the seat of his vehicle.

Jimenez was arrested in El Salvador on April 25, 2024, and was extradited to Palm Beach County on Wednesday. He faces charges of first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

*Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.