Man arrested months after car crash that killed 19-year-old passenger near Belle Glade

Daniel De La Cruz, 25, faces 1 count of driving without a driver's license and causing death. He is being held in jail without bond
Belle Glade fatal crash Nov. 24, 2024
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A driver has been arrested months after a car crashed into a canal and killed a 19-year-old passenger.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said they arrested Daniel De La Cruz, 25, on Friday.

The arrest stems from a wreck that happened last year on Nov. 24 just before 7:30 a.m. at 29632 State Road 880.

According to a crash report, De La Cruz was under the influence of drugs/alcohol and was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Investigators said De La Cruz was driving westbound when he crossed on to the eastbound lanes, the car left the road, hit a steep embankment and overturned. The car then returned upright and rolled into the canal.

Yoskarlin Batista Leon, 19, of Belle Glade, was pulled from the canal but died at the scene.

De La Cruz faces one count of driving without a driver's license causing death. He is being held without bond at Palm Beach County Jail.

