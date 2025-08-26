Man arrested months after car crash that killed 19-year-old passenger near Belle Glade

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A driver has been arrested months after a car crashed into a canal and killed a 19-year-old passenger.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said they arrested Daniel De La Cruz, 25, on Friday.

The arrest stems from a wreck that happened last year on Nov. 24 just before 7:30 a.m. at 29632 State Road 880.

Person killed after car goes into canal near Belle Glade

According to a crash report, De La Cruz was under the influence of drugs/alcohol and was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Investigators said De La Cruz was driving westbound when he crossed on to the eastbound lanes, the car left the road, hit a steep embankment and overturned. The car then returned upright and rolled into the canal.

Yoskarlin Batista Leon, 19, of Belle Glade, was pulled from the canal but died at the scene.

De La Cruz faces one count of driving without a driver's license causing death. He is being held without bond at Palm Beach County Jail.