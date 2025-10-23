Man accused of driving 135 mph on Military Trail charged with DUI manslaughter

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with a deadly crash that occurred outside Boynton Beach in April.

According to arrest documents, Dale Drotar, 40, was driving his Corvette south on Military Trail when he crashed into a Toyota Camry driving north on Military Trail and attempting to turn left onto Cedar Point Boulevard.

A passenger in the Camry, 25-year-old Natalie Pierre, died on the scene from her injuries.

Investigators said Drotar showed signs of intoxication and was taken to the hospital after being pulled from his vehicle by a witness. Inside Drotar’s car, deputies found a 200ml bottle of Jack Daniel’s with a small amount of alcohol left inside.

A toxicology report indicated Drotar’s blood alcohol content was 0.126, above the legal limit of 0.08, and data collected from the crash says Drotar was driving around 130 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the collision.

Drotar faces a count of vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, four counts of reckless driving and causing injuries and four counts of DUI causing injuries. He is being held without bond and is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday morning.