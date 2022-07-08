Littlest landscaper lights up work route in Palm Beach County

Grandmother Nancy Morstadt knows exactly how to get her two-and-a-half year old grandson Hudson Vonk to get excited for a visit.

“That’s a good way to get him over here easy, you just say ‘lawn men,’” she laughed.

Before he’d hit two years old, Vonk hit passion pay dirt. He spotted the workers from Impact Landscaping with the mowers, trimmer and blowers every Tuesday morning while visiting grandma.

“He would say, nanny, lawn man lawn man, worker,” Morstadt said.

It became a regular thrill for the child.

“We could not get him in the front door because he would want his tools back and forth,” Morstadt said.

Vonk hears the sound over his cartoons and runs to the window, then asks for his tools. He insists on going outside with his own leaf blower and rake to join the crew. Everybody on the crew took notice.

“Since he was able to walk, and come outside,” Impact Landscaping owner Joe Floyd said.

The crew knows progress along the route will go a little slower by that one stretch of homes.

“Hudson, yeah - he’s a little celebrity in the neighborhood,” Floyd said.

Vonk is not the only child in the neighborhood who has loved to watch the landscapers. Neighbor Mac Chernoff, now 8, would zoom around on his riding lawnmower every week the crews made a pass.