Lion Park Safari celebrates birth of 2 cubs, setting up 'Cub Cam' stream

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Lion Country Safari is celebrating a litter of two African lion cubs born April 21!

Both female cubs are the firstborn to 5-year-old mom, Mara, and the second litter sired by 10-year-old Vander.

Lion Country Safari is asking for the community's help in picking out names for the baby cubs. The public can vote for their favorite name on the park's website.

The park will be setting up a 'Cub Cam' live stream for the first time, so guests worldwide can watch the lions nurse, play and grow. Once set up, the cam will be available on Lion Park Safari's YouTube page.

12 lions— five males and seven females- call Lion Country Safari home, the largest pride under human care within the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.