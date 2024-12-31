Law enforcement warns against celebratory gunfire ahead of New Year's Eve

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County law enforcement agencies are warning the public against using celebratory gunfire this New Year's Eve.

Not only is celebrating the New Year with a gun illegal, but it could also kill someone or cause serious injury.

80% of injuries from celebratory gunfire are to the head, shoulders and feet. In December 2023, WPTV reported on gunfire causing property damage to a car.

"The risk of being killed when struck by celebratory gunfire is greater than a typical shooting, because of the increased likelihood of a penetrating skull injury," Spokesperson Mike Jachles said after the incident in December 2023. "Property can also be damaged by celebratory gunfire, most commonly when bullets become lodged in roofs, penetrate cars or other property on the ground, like the hood of car that was struck Dec. 26, which could have killed injured or killed anyone in the car."

The West Palm Beach and Riviera Beach police departments both use a technology calledShot Spotter, which allows police to get the approximate location of gunshots being fired without a call to emergency services through sensors places around the city.

Officers have also gone door-to-door to warn people about the potential crime.