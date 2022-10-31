Law enforcement agencies offering trick-or-treating safety tips on Halloween

Law enforcement agencies in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are providing tips on Halloween to ensure trick-or-treaters are safe.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, Boca Raton Police Department, and Town of Jupiter posted safety tips on their Facebook pages on Monday.

Authorities are urging families and drivers to remember the following safety tips while trick-or-treating: