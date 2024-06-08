Lantana house fire leaves one person hospitalized

LANTANA, Fla. — A residential structure fire caused a dangerous situation involving live power lines in Lantana on Saturday afternoon.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched around 1:28 p.m. to the 1400 block of West Branch Street for reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found live power lines down on the roof of the residential structure.

Crews were unable to immediately enter the home and attack the fire because the house was still energized by the active power lines. They had to wait for the electric company to de-energize the grid before it was safe to operate.

Once the power was cut, firefighters made a quick fire attack to get the flames under control. They were then able to fully extinguish the fire and search the home.

One patient was transported by ground to a local trauma center. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Fire rescue crews remained on scene late Tuesday afternoon as the cause of the fire was under investigation by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue fire investigators.

