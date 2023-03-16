Lake Worth Middle School principal under investigation, official says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The principal at Lake Worth Middle School is under investigation, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.

The regional superintendent overseeing schools in the southern

part of Palm Beach County sent a letter to parents dated March 16 saying, "Principal Michael Williams is now under investigation."

Dr. Peter Licata's letter to parents said in part: "While it is not the District’s practice to share details of an open internal investigation, we will say that a thorough inquiry into this isolated incident is underway."

The letter also said the district took immediate action when they became aware of the situation.