Lake Clarke Shores police investigating Christmas Eve hit-and-run involving family of 4

LAKE CLARKE SHORES, Fla. — Lake Clarke Shores police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a family of four injured on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 24, at around 8 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the 7000 block of West Lake Drive for reports of a car accident. A family riding in a golf cart had been struck by a pickup truck.

Authorities say the truck fled the scene.

WPTV The street where the accident took place.

All four family members were given emergency care at the scene and then transported to a local trauma center.

The victims are a mother, father and their two children. They sustained injuries ranging from road rash to broken bones and concussions.

WPTV spoke with family over the phone today. They say two of the four family members remain in the hospital.

Lake Clarke Shores police have not given a description of the truck yet.