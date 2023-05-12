Watch Now
King's Academy school bus smashes into palm trees on Southern Boulevard near West Palm Beach

WPTV Chopper 5 video shows parents at scene, but unclear if any children are hurt
Emergency crews on Friday morning responded to a King's Academy school bus crash near West Palm Beach.
A school bus crash on Southern Boulevard, just east of North Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach, on May 12, 2023.jpg
Posted at 7:15 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 07:29:16-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews responded Friday morning after a school bus crashed into a cluster of palm trees near West Palm Beach.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the bus from The King's Academy, a private Christian pre-K-12 school in Palm Beach County, smashed into the trees on Southern Boulevard, just east of North Congress Avenue, before Interstate 95.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video of school bus crash

Chopper 5 video of King's Academy school bus crash in West Palm Beach

It's unclear if any students were on board the bus. However, there did appear to be several parents at the scene, along with a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue ambulance.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

