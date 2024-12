PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Jupiter man is dead after being hit by a car while walking in the street Saturday.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), Robert Elsmore, 60, was walking southbound near the center line of Old Congress Avenue while pushing a wheelchair when a vehicle driving southbound hit him from the back. The car continued driving.

Elsmore was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle and suspected driver have been located, PBSO said Sunday morning.