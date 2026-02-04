Judge blocks Trump's end to Haitian protections, but local businesses still feel impact

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Trump's move to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitian people in the U.S., but uncertainty continues to affect local Haitian communities and businesses that serve them.

Emmanuel Similus, owner of A&E Caribbean Restaurant in Delray Beach, said his business has already seen a significant drop in customers since the TPS termination was first announced in November. The restaurant, which has served family recipes since 2013, relies heavily on the Haitian community.

Federal judge blocks Trump's Haiti TPS termination, but local businesses still feel impact

"People would come on foot to walk here and it's not because they're scared," said Similus.

On Monday, the judge's decision blocked the Trump administration's termination of TPS, bringing some relief to Haitian nationals. However, Similus said the impact on his business began months earlier when the policy change was first announced.

"They don't know when a truck or a van will stop and pick them up, so everybody's scared," he said. "Sending Haitians back is just like — to a death sentence," he said.

Similus described the potential deportation of Haitians as devastating.

According to the American Business Immigration Coalition, Haitians with TPS contribute $1.3 billion in state and local taxes. Similus said this month alone, he has faced a 15% to 20% drop in sales.

The restaurant owner now faces difficult decisions as three of his employees rely on TPS for their legal status in the U.S.

"We will definitely have to seek other employees," Similus said."Or we'll probably have to do it ourselves if we can."

Many in the community are left wondering what comes next as the Trump administration is expected to appeal the judge's decision. DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin's office sent a statement to WPTV saying:

“Supreme Court, here we come. This is lawless activism that we will be vindicated on. Haiti’s TPS was granted following an earthquake that took place over 15 years ago. It was never intended to be a de facto amnesty program, yet that’s how previous administrations have used it for decades. Temporary means temporary and the final word will not be from an activist judge legislating from the bench.”

Despite the temporary legal victory, Similus remains concerned about the future.

"I just hope they have a little bit of compassion," he said. "Because anything is possible."