Investigators seek suspect in multiple cat shootings in Palm Beach County; Furry Friends Humane offers reward

JUPITER, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of cat shootings, most recently near the Sunshine Flea Market in West Palm Beach. Authorities believe one person may be responsible for multiple incidents.

Last month, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control was notified that a cat had been found dead from a suspected gunshot wound. A necropsy confirmed the cause of death. A community member also captured video of a suspect shooting at cats at the Sunshine Flea Market. Investigators believe the individual in that video may be responsible for multiple cat shootings in the area.

WATCH: Multiple cats shot in Palm Beach County; reward offered

Investigators seek suspect in multiple cat shootings in Palm Beach County; Furry Friends Humane offers $5,000 reward

One of those cats, now named Zoe, survived. Video captured the moment an unknown person got off an e-bike and shot her behind the flea market. Zoe was taken in by Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. The bullet shattered her front left shoulder, forcing veterinarians to amputate the leg. She is now under the care of Furry Friends Humane in Jupiter.

Claudia Gonzalez, who owns Changes Salon near the location of the shooting, said she and her daughter love the cats.

"It's really sad to see the situation because there's a lot of cats back there and we feed them," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said they reported the animal cruelty to police.

"If he can do that to an animal—imagine what he might do to a human," Gonzalez said.

At Furry Friends Humane, staff are closely monitoring Zoe's recovery. Animal Pathway Manager Lacey Wiles described the setup being used to care for her.

"This little container is what's called a feral den," Wiles said. "She can actually walk out if she would like. We have nice bedding in there and some nice clean water."

Wiles said staff set up a camera to monitor Zoe overnight.

"We do have our little camera that's set up and right now the angle is actually showing right into her habitat so that way at night we can see if she's coming out to eat and how she's doing," Wiles said.

Staff say Zoe is so traumatized she has not left the den to eat or use her litter box. While her surgery was a success, she still has a gunshot wound and a long recovery ahead.

"We're basically describing her as shutdown so she's just basically trying to deal with her situation," Wiles said.

Programs Manager Gabby Gluck said Zoe's injuries will permanently change her life.

"Zoe for instance will never be able to live outside again which means she'll always be uncomfortable. That's the only life she knows. It's the life she loves," Gluck said.

Furry Friends Humane is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help identify the shooter.

"I genuinely believe it's scary because we don't know if it's going to stop at animals and what kind of animals and how many animals and things like this shouldn't be happening in our community," Gluck said.

Zoe has been assigned to a foster home with a Furry Friends Humane staff member. The organization believes a home environment will be less stressful for her recovery.

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the video or has information that may help investigators is asked to contact PBSO's Animal Crimes Unit at animalcruelty@pbso.org or click here to access the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control's Animal Cruelty website. Authorities ask that the public not approach or confront the individual and contact law enforcement directly. This remains an active investigation.

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