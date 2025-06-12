'I think it looks terrible' : Neighbors in Port St Lucie reach out to WPTV about downed power lines

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Frustrated homeowners in Port St Lucie called WPTV about downed powerlines in their neighborhood.

Neighbors said the power line has been down in their yards for more than two months near the 1000 block of SE Spinnaker Avenue.

Maureen Reily showed WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield how the black Comcast cable is hanging over the fence in her yard.

“I think it looks terrible,” said Reily.

It’s has been there since April 3, after a truck dragged down the Comcast cable line from nearby pole.

“The fire trucks were out here, the police were out here,” said Reily. “Comcast was out here, and they said they will get it taken care of.”

But it’s not just her yard---it’s hanging in her neighbor’s yard too.

“They’re are having a party for 20 little kids next weekend, and they don't want that wire back there with 20 little kids romping around,” said Reily. “Children might start to swing on it and they're trying to protect their children.”

The cables now run across Spinnaker Avenue. A temporary fix.

“It looks like something's dangerous,” said Reily. “I don't know exactly what's all in these wires.”

The neighbors said they contacted Comcast, but they’ve been left hanging for months.

“I called them, and they said, ‘Well, we'll pass it along to people up.’ And I said, ‘Okay, when should we know?’

‘Well, probably in a few weeks,’ said Reily. “Well, May came along. Nothing was done. June came along and I thought, this is enough.”

Reily decided to reach out to WPTV.

“I said to everybody, ‘I'm calling Channel 5,” said Reily. “ They'll do something about it.”

WPTV went looking for answers.

Comcast said it’s aware of the issue and the downed lines pose no risk to neighbors.

A spokesperson said the company recently received a permit to run the lines underground.

They said in a statement:

"Comcast is aware of the situation and is actively working toward a resolution. After receiving the necessary permit, Comcast construction crews plan to expedite the process and underground the telecommunication lines. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we take the necessary steps to finalize this project."

The company said the process should start in the next few weeks.

