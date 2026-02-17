PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of students across Palm Beach County made their voices heard by walking out of class in anti-ICE protests, but the demonstrations turned tense with one student hit by a car and police intervening in a heated argument.

Students took to the streets chanting, and holding posters in student-led walkouts rallying against ICE policies.

Hundreds of Palm Beach County students walk out in anti-ICE protests

"I wanna fight for these people that are being illegally taken," said Faith Walters, a sophomore at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts.

Walters was a part of the several protests that took place Monday.

"A lot of people were honking their horn and cheering," Walters said.

She said this is her first protest as a student, and younger generations often feel overlooked by adults in political discussions.

"Usually adults go over us and are like— you're just kids," said Walters."So, I was like a protest would be great cause like we get to go out there and tell people how we feel."

One of the protests ended with a minor being hit by a car near Palm Beach Lakes High School, which West Palm Beach police are now investigating.

Miles away, near Lake Worth Beach Community High School, police had to step in after an argument took place.

Despite some backlash from drivers, Walters said students stood their ground.

"There were a couple of people that were like arguing with us or like fighting against us but we were like back off," said Walters.

Even facing detention slips for leaving campus, Walters said it was a stand she had to take.

"I'm willing to take this risk," Walters said. "It feels great that so many groups of students are coming altogether from all different schools at different times just all coming out. Just to like, make a voice, and take a stand for these people."