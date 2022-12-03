Hotel guest threatens employee with gun over broken television, Palm Beach police say

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A St. Cloud man was arrested Friday after he allegedly pulled a handgun on an employee at a hotel, Palm Beach police said.

Joel D. Boudrie, 70, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, improper exhibition of a firearm and battery, Palm Beach police posted on Facebook.

"Utilizing members of our Patrol Unit, Drone Unit, Tactical Response Team, and Hostage Negotiation Team, officers were able to ensure the safety of everyone in the building and bring this dangerous situation to a successful conclusion," police wrote.

Boudrie was booked into the Palm Beach Jail.

The incident occurred at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

A hotel employee was called into the room to try to fix a malfunctioning television, Maj. John Scanlan said. While the worker was trying to get the TV to work, the guest "started a physical altercation" with the employee, and later pulled a handgun, police said.

Police contacted the guest and he surrendered without incident.