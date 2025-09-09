Honoring the Fallen: Florida communities unite to remember 9/11

As our nation remembers the 24th anniversary of one of America's darkest days, communities across Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast are coming together to honor the victims, survivors and heroes of Sept. 11, 2001. From memorial walks to wreath-laying ceremonies, here's how our local communities are paying tribute to those we lost and the courage that emerged from tragedy.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

BOYNTON BEACH 9/11 MEMORIAL CEREMONY

TIME: 8 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025

LOCATION: Centennial Park, 120 E. Ocean Ave.

DETAILS: The City of Boynton Beach will host this free, public ceremony commemorating the 24th anniversary of 9/11. The event will honor victims who lost their lives, the brave first responders killed in the line of duty and celebrate America's resilience in the face of adversity.

FIRE RESCUE 9/11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY IN LAKE WORTH

TIME: 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025

LOCATION: Duncan Theatre, Palm Beach State College Lake Worth Campus, 422 South Congress, Lake Worth

DETAILS: Palm Beach County Fire Rescue presents this ceremony honoring the victims and survivors on the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

WELLINGTON SEPT. 11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY

TIME: 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025

LOCATION: Wellington Patriot Memorial (next to Village Hall), 12198 Forest Hill Boulevard

DETAILS: Wellington's Council invites the community to join them in honoring 9/11 victims. The ceremony will include council members sharing thoughts and laying a memorial wreath. Representatives from Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, and the New York Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 3100 will attend in solidarity.

The Wellington Patriot Memorial, dedicated on the 10th anniversary of the attacks, features one of the largest steel beams salvaged from the World Trade Center, an eternal flame fountain, etched glass panels inscribed with victims' names.

For more information, contact Michelle Diaz at 561-791-4117.

WEST PALM BEACH 9/11 MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB AND 5K FUN RUN

TIME: 8 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025

LOCATION: 515 North Flagler Drive, Downtown West Palm Beach

DETAILS: The West Palm Beach Fire and Police Departments host the 7th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 2nd Annual 5K Fun Run. Participants in the stair climb will ascend the equivalent of 110 stories, symbolizing the heroic journey of first responders at the World Trade Center. The event also includes a CrossFit Squad Workout Challenge and the Bill Bone Hero Challenge. Proceeds benefit the Pediatric Oncology Support Team (POST), Operation 300 supporting Gold Star families, and Fire Academy Scholarships for Palm Beach Lakes High School students.

MARTIN COUNTY

SEPT. 11 BRIDGE WALK

TIME: Opening ceremonies 8:45 a.m., Walk begins 9 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025

LOCATION: Starting at Jock Leighton Park in Palm City, spanning the Veterans Memorial Bridge

DETAILS: Join the Martin County Sheriff's Office and local first responders for this tribute walk honoring the heroes of 9/11. Carpooling is recommended as parking will be limited. Presented by Martin County Fire Rescue, Martin County Sheriff's Office, Martin County Firefighters and Paramedics IAFF Union and the Martin County Firefighters Benevolent Association.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

PORT ST. LUCIE 9/11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY

TIME: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025

LOCATION: Memorial Fountain at MIDFLORIDA Event Center, 9221 Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie

DETAILS: The city of Port St. Lucie invites the community to this morning of remembrance honoring lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The program features remarks from Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk and St. Lucie County Fire District Capt. Jason Kershanick, with Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin serving as master of ceremonies. Port St. Lucie Police Department Chaplain Nick Manzie will deliver the invocation. Participants include members of the St. Lucie County Fire District, Port St. Lucie Police Department, and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Light refreshments will be served inside the Event Center following the ceremony.

For more information about upcoming concerts, exhibits, and community events, visit www.MIDFLORIDAeventcenter.com.

CITY OF FORT PIERCE COMMEMORATING SEPT.11 - A TRIBUTE TO HEROES

TIME: 9:45 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025

LOCATION: Liberty Garden, 600 N. Indian River Drive

DETAILS: The city of Fort Pierce invites the community to its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Memorial Service honoring CeeCee Ross Lyles, a Fort Pierce native who perished on Flight 93 when it crashed in Pennsylvania during the attacks. The service takes place at the site where a life-sized bronze statue of Lyles overlooks the Indian River. This public event honors all who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY 9/11 MEMORIAL CEREMONY – VERO BEACH

TIME: Doors open 8 a.m., Ceremony begins 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025

LOCATION: Indian River County Fairgrounds

DETAILS: First responders from across the county will gather to honor the victims of the Sept. 11th attacks and the first responders and civilians who sacrificed their lives rescuing fellow Americans. Sponsors include IRCSO, IRCFR, IRPD, Sebastian Police, FHP, Vero Beach Police, and FL Fish and Wildlife.