Homebuilding company plans to purchase Boynton Beach Mall

Homebuilidng company Lennar is set to become the buyer of the Boynton Beach Mall, a company spokesperson confirmed to WPTV.

The company plans to develop "a vibrant mixed-use community" on the 91-acre site. a Lennar spokesperson said in a statement. The company said the development could help "alleviate Palm Beach County’s severe housing shortage."

The purchase is expected to be completed by "early" 2027, according to a Lennar spokesperson.

"Although planning is in the early stages and we look forward to stakeholder feedback, our vision is to take advantage of this unique opportunity with a mix of single-family attached housing opportunities, complemented by retail, commercial, open space and civic uses that will create a walkable, connected environment," the statement said.

RELATED VIDEO: Boynton Beach Mall tenants told to leave by Jan. 15 as questions surround property's future

After 41 years, Boynton Beach Mall faces questions about what's next

Tenants of the mall — which opened more than four decades ago — recently received lease termination notices instructing them to vacate the building by mid-January, WPTV previously reported earlier this week.

Read more here.