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Homebuilding company plans to purchase Boynton Beach Mall

Lennar plans to develop mixed-use community, help "alleviate Palm Beach County’s severe housing shortage"
Boynton Beach Mall
WPTV
The 2021 Delray Affair will be held outside the Boynton Beach Mall and called the Affair of the Arts.
Boynton Beach Mall
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Homebuilidng company Lennar is set to become the buyer of the Boynton Beach Mall, a company spokesperson confirmed to WPTV.

The company plans to develop "a vibrant mixed-use community" on the 91-acre site. a Lennar spokesperson said in a statement. The company said the development could help "alleviate Palm Beach County’s severe housing shortage."

The purchase is expected to be completed by "early" 2027, according to a Lennar spokesperson.

"Although planning is in the early stages and we look forward to stakeholder feedback, our vision is to take advantage of this unique opportunity with a mix of single-family attached housing opportunities, complemented by retail, commercial, open space and civic uses that will create a walkable, connected environment," the statement said.

RELATED VIDEO: Boynton Beach Mall tenants told to leave by Jan. 15 as questions surround property's future

After 41 years, Boynton Beach Mall faces questions about what's next

Tenants of the mall — which opened more than four decades ago — recently received lease termination notices instructing them to vacate the building by mid-January, WPTV previously reported earlier this week.

Read more here.

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