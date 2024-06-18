Here's what's closed and open in Palm Beach County on Juneteenth

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Are schools closed on Juneteenth? What about banks and post offices?

In Palm Beach County, it varies.

June 19 marks Juneteenth, which has been a federal holiday since 2021, when President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced that enslaved people were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. It marked the end of slavery in the U.S.

Florida does not yet recognize Juneteenth as a state or paid holiday. So what's open and closed varies by county.

According to the School District of Palm Beach County, all district-operated offices and summer schools will be closed on June 19. Colleges are also closed in observance.

In observance of Juneteenth, District-operated offices and summer school programs will be closed on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. If your child attends summer camp on a school campus, please contact the camp directly for schedule information. pic.twitter.com/5t56Nnfw2O — The School District of Palm Beach County (@pbcsd) June 18, 2024

The post office will also be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery. USPS and FedEx still deliver.

Major banks follow the Federal Bank Reserve schedule and will be closed.

West Palm Beach City Hall will be closed.

There will be trash pickup in Palm Beach County.

Stores and restaurants will remain open.

Neither St. Lucie County nor Martin County has Juneteenth listed as an official observed holiday.

