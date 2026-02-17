PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A North Palm Beach man is turning to WPTV to warn drivers about dangerous potholes after one damaged his car, costing him $1,000 in repairs.

Lee Chimerakis contacted WPTV after his vehicle hit a pothole on Broadway Avenue, wrecking his tire and rim. The incident prompted him to reach out for help getting the city's attention.

Here's how to get a pothole repaired in Palm Beach County

"It's not very safe, it's like going through a landmine," Chimerakis said. "I called you 'cause I figured it would be easier to get the attention of the city."

WPTV stopped by a couple of automotive repair shops along Broadway Avenue, where employees told us that cars are constantly driving over the potholes. They said they've noticed multiple people pulling over to inspect their vehicles, but they haven't had to assist them with any repairs.

So how do you get a pothole repaired?

WPTV looked into the issue and learned the road is under the authority of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). When drivers encounter potholes, the solution depends on which agency, city or municipality owns the road.

Palm Beach County provides an interactive map that allows residents to tap on the road with the pothole to identify which city or agency is responsible, then report it through the correct website.

I took Chimerakis' concerns about potholes to the FDOT and am working to hear back.

"I think if they would just address it and pave it, it would be much safer for everyone," he said.

According to a 2024 study by USA Today, Florida ranks as the 21st worst state when it comes to potholes.

The American Automobile Association found that the average cost to repair damage from a pothole was just over $400 in 2022.

The $1,000 repair bill for Chimerakis' vehicle exceeded that average significantly.

"I just wanted to thank WPTV for coming out and you personally for taking an interest in it," he said.

