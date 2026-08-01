Health department issues no-swim advisory after wastewater spill on Singer Island

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued a health alert, no-swim advisory and no-irrigation advisory following a wastewater spill connected to a lift station on Singer Island.

According to the health department, the spill entered Park Avenue from Lift Station 10 in Riviera Beach.

Officials said drinking water is not affected.

Until more is known about possible bacterial contamination, residents and visitors are urged to avoid contact with affected waterways in the area.

The City of Riviera Beach is coordinating water quality testing and cleanup efforts with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Health officials warn that water contaminated with high levels of fecal bacteria can cause illness, infections and skin rashes.

Anyone who comes into contact with the water should wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking. The health department said children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems may be at greater risk and should avoid exposure altogether.

For more information about the health advisory, residents can contact the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County at 561-837-5900 or 561-881-1888 after hours.

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