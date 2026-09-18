Health alert issued for Boca Raton waterways after wastewater spill near Intracoastal

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A health alert, no-swim advisory and no-irrigation advisory has been issued for waterways near the Boca Raton Resort following a wastewater spill into Camino Real, connected to the Intracoastal Waterway just northwest of the resort, the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County announced Friday afternoon.

The department said drinking water is not affected.

The city of Boca Raton is coordinating testing and cleanup actions with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, health officials said. Until further information is known regarding possible bacterial contamination, residents and visitors in the area are urged to take precautions when in contact with the affected waterways, the department said.

Health officials are urging anyone who comes into contact with the water in the area to wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking, as water contaminated with high levels of fecal bacteria can cause disease, infections or rashes.

Sensitive individuals, including children, the elderly and those who are immunocompromised, may still be at risk even at low concentrations and should avoid any exposure.

For more information about the potential health effects of wastewater overflow, contact the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County at 561-837-5900 or CHD50ContactUs@FLHealth.gov. For after-hours questions or inquiries, call 561-881-1888.