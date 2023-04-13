Health advisory remains for Sandoway in Palm Beach County due to high bacterial levels

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A health advisory for Sandoway in Delray Beach remains after recent sampling still showed high levels of bacteria in the water.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County issued the advisory Thursday afternoon. Heavy rains and high surf may be the cause of the poor water quality, the department said.

A poor water sampling rating poses increased risk of infectious disease, particularly for susceptible individuals, according to health officials.

Health officials said swimmers and beachgoers should rinse with fresh water after swimming in any natural body of water.

The department also said in a press release that it has lifted the advisoryfor Lake Worth-Kreusler, Ocean Inlet Park, Boynton Beach, Spanish River, and South Inlet Park.

