Health advisory issued for Lantana Beach, Ocean Inlet Park

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued an advisory for Lantana Beach and Ocean Inlet Park.

The advisory was issued Tuesday after recent sampling showed high bacterial levels in the water.

The health department said staff sampled the beach waters at 13 locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter for enterococci and the samples from Lantana Beach and Ocean Inlet Park came back poor.

A poor rating is usually associated with wildlife, heavy rains, high tides, heavy recreational traffic or runoff following heavy rains, officials said.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said contact with the water at the aforementioned sites poses increased risk of infectious disease, especially those with comprised immune systems.

Officials recommend individuals to always rinse with fresh water after swimming in any natural body of water.

