Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold press conference at site of EAA Reservoir Project in Palm Beach County

NBC
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Palm Beach County Thursday morning to hold a press conference at the site of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis Lambert.

The EAA is planned to be a 240,000-acre-foot reservoir and a 6,500-acre-foot storm water treatment area south of Lake Okeechobee to prevent harmful discharges into the Everglades and improve water flow and quality.

In July, DeSantis went to Marco Island to announce that the State of Florida and the U.S. Army have reached a new agreement to accelerate Everglades restoration through expediting the completion of the EAA Reservoir from 2034 to 2029.

