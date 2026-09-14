WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gas prices across Palm Beach County have surpassed $4 at most stations, with the average price for regular gas at $4.29, according to AAA. The spike comes as the war with Iran continues — and economists warn the high prices may not stop there.

WATCH: Gas prices top $4 in Palm Beach County amid war with Iran

Gas prices top $4 in Palm Beach County as war with Iran surpasses 6-month mark

Drivers across the county are already feeling the impact.

"Down here it's always like shocking going to the gas pump it's really insane," Sarah Taylor said.

Taylor said filling up her SUV adds up fast.

"I look around, because some of these gas stations charge extra some days — I found some gas stations that it's over $100 to fill up my tank, but this one's not too bad," Taylor said.

Pickup truck driver Zac Passafiume said the prices are forcing him to reconsider his vehicle.

"They're super high. I love my truck, but I might have to trade it in," Passafiume said.

Finding a station under $4 a gallon is increasingly difficult across the region. In Martin County, the average price for a gallon of regular is $4.13. In St. Lucie County, it is $4.16. Indian River County averages $4.14, and Okeechobee County averages $4.18.

The sky high prices of oil and gas come as the war with Iran passes the six-month mark. President Donald Trump briefly commented on the war overseas during a trip to Ireland.

"It could end before the midterm, but it will end after the midterm. Iran wants to make a deal so badly. They are calling constantly. They want to make a deal," Trump said.

When asked about rising gas prices, Trump quickly shutdown concerns.

"Gasoline is going to drop like a rock," President Trump said.

The diesel market is presenting an even more alarming picture. According to AAA, the average national price of diesel broke a national record Sunday at $6.20 per gallon.

Economists warn those higher diesel costs could eventually be passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices on goods.

"You're probably already seeing those higher gas prices. That in turn means that inflation is very likely to be, again, higher next month," said Justin Wolfers, professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan.

Passafiume said the prices are already changing how people think about their daily routines.

"Definitely makes you consider how much you drive and what you drive," Passafiume said.

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