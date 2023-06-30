Former students express disappointment as Supreme Court denies debt relief

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The ruling from the United States Supreme Court on student loans was not the news that some 43 million Americans may have been hoping to hear.

“It’s a little bleak, I am disappointed, not necessarily shocked,” said Amanda Carr of West Palm Beach.

Carr said the partial payment of $20,000 she would have received wouldn’t have wiped out her $62,000 debt, but it would have made a difference.

“I think it would put me in a position to look to the future purchase of a home, consider having children someday, make sure I’m financially stable,” Carr said.

Alex Hagan/WPTV Amanda Carr said she would have more to look forward to financially if the student debt relief was approved.

Jeanette Gordon is in similar situation.

“The cancellation of that could have been a game changer for a lot of people,” Gordon said. She said her debt for her master’s degree is over $120,000.

Gordon has started her own consulting firm, McArthur’s Own, in West Palm Beach and has no regrets about the opportunity her education gave her.

“That’s a huge decision to make as an 18-year-old, to say I’m going to make a financial decision that’s going to impact me for decades, because I need this opportunity,” she said.

Alex Hagan/WPTV Jeannette Gordon shares how she is grateful for her higher education but student debt relief would have been beneficial.

Carr, a marketing professional, said she feels the same way.

“I’m the first person to graduate and that education helped me to elevate myself out of poverty level,” she said.

For those with outstanding student loans, there is help with lowering payments, if you qualify. Find out by clicking here.

To learn more about certain programs that can forgive student loans, click here.