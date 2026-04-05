Former Palm Beach County Sheriff Richard P. Wille dies at 97 after a long career in law enforcement

Richard P. Wille, former sheriff of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, died this morning at the age of 97.

Wille served the citizens of Palm Beach County from 1977 to 1995. He led the agency for nearly two decades during a period of significant growth and change in the county.

Prior to being elected sheriff, Wille served as the chief of police in North Palm Beach. He built a distinguished career in law enforcement dedicated to public service.

Wille was known for his commitment to professionalism and the advancement of modern policing. He left a lasting impact on the sheriff’s office and the community it serves.

He will be remembered for his many years of leadership, service, and dedication to protecting the residents of Palm Beach County.

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