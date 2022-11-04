Forgotten Soldiers Outreach holds 'hero's toast' for service members

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A group committed to helping service members stationed overseas came together Friday to raise money and celebrate 20 years of service.

Members and supporters of the Forgotten Soldiers Outreach began the event at the Palm Beach Kennel Club with what they called a "hero's toast" to veterans in harm's way.

The group puts together packages of candy, deodorant and several staple items to send to overseas bases.

The organization's founder and executive director said these care packages mean the world to the service men and women who receive them.

"The feedback we receive from our recipients is what keeps us going," Lynelle Chauncey Zelnar of Forgotten Soldiers Outreach said. "It's boosting their morale and that's what we aim to do, and we're so blessed to have so many of our recipients here today."

WPTV morning anchor Mike Trim himself, a Navy veteran, served as master of ceremonies at the "hero's toast" Friday morning.

This is the eighth year of the toast, which is the largest yearly fundraiser for the Forgotten Soldiers Outreach.