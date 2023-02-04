Florida lawmakers share safety concerns for ride-share drivers

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Florida Senator Rick Scott are sharing their concerns for drivers in the ride-share industry after the disappearance of a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens.

Gary Levin, 74, was reported missing by family members on Tuesday after his phone was turned off and relatives were unable to get a hold of him.

WPTV spoke with Frankel on Friday.

"I think it's important for the private sector to figure out how to make it safer,” she said. “We have so many people from out of town that are relying on Lyft and Uber, so there's a real need to make sure that these ride-share programs are safe."

WPTV also spoke with Scott during his roundtable in West Palm Beach.

"I mean this is a big deal. Just think what the family is thinking right now” he said. “Any company that provides these drives has to make sure they're doing everything they can to be careful about who gets in these cars. I mean it’s scary. Somebody gets in your car; you don't really know them."

Ride-share companies in Florida require drivers to maintain their own automobile insurance coverage to protect themselves and their passengers.

However, there is no requirement to ensure any security measures are installed in a vehicle to prevent robberies, car jackings or any other crime.