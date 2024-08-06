Florida Department of Health issues advisory of possible bacterial contamination in Riviera Beach waterway

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County is issuing a health alert, no swim advisory and no recreational activity due to a recent wastewater spill into the intracoastal waterway located near 1201 Yacht Harbor Drive in Riviera Beach.

Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation has stated that Phil Foster Park is under a "no swim" advisory.

Drinking water is not affected, according to Florida Health.

Residents and visitors in the area are urged to take precautions when in contact with the waterway. The City of Riviera Beach Utility Special District is coordinating testing and cleanup actions with the DOH and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Anyone who comes into contact with the water in this area should wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking.