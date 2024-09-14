Florida Department of Health confirms case of dengue fever in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has confirmed one case of "locally-acquired" dengue fever.

"DOH-Palm Beach and Mosquito Control Division of Palm Beach County are coordinating surveillance and prevention efforts by surveilling and treating the affected area," the DOH posted on its website.

The DOH reminds the community to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes by taking basic precautions such as using repellent, keeping screens on windows and avoiding standing water where mosquitos breed.

The CDC said dengue fever symptoms can start within a few days of being bitten, but can take two weeks to develop. The most common symptoms include fever, nausea, rash, and body pain. Severe cases can cause shock, internal bleeding, and even death.

No specifics were given as to where in Palm Beach County the case was confirmed.