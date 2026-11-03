Flooding closes Mangonia Park polling location, impacts nearby Goodwill

Heavy flooding caused problems for voters and businesses Tuesday in the Town of Mangonia Park.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite went to the area and found water surrounding Mangonia Park Town Hall on East Tiffany Drive. Parking lots looked more like lakes, while water covered a road with a posted speed limit of 25 mph.

The flooding forced the polling location inside Town Hall to close.

One voter arrived ready to cast her ballot, only to discover the location was no longer open.

“I had no idea it closed; I didn't know what to do. Thank you for helping me,” she said.

Voters were instead sent to Bak Middle School of the Arts to cast their ballots.

Mangonia Park Town Manager Ken Metcalf told WPTV the small community was hit hard by the flooding.

“We have a lot of flooding in this neighborhood on Tiffany Lakes, and of course the town hall is in the middle of it,” Metcalf said.

Despite the weather and last-minute change, Metcalf said he hoped the flooding would not keep people from voting.

“We did actually catch 3 people here before they closed down and relocated, so we hope it doesn't have an effect,” he said.

The flooding was not only impacting voters. Just steps away from Town Hall, the neighboring Gulfstream Goodwill Industries was closed and its parking lot was submerged.

Waite connected with a Gulfstream Goodwill Industries leader who said the building in Mangonia Park would remain closed until the water recedes.

For town leaders, the focus now is on waiting for the floodwaters to go down.

“We need a lot of sunshine and a lot of patience. It is a waiting game so if we something that will have an impact we will do it,” Metcalf said.

